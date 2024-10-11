APC suspends Petroleum minister, others over anti-party

The Ekeremor and Southern Ijaw Local Government chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has suspended the Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, and the 2019 governorship candidate of the state, David Lyon, over alleged anti-party.

Also suspended by the party were two serving commissioners in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led Bayelsa State government, who are also APC members.

Other allegations leveled against the Minister and other party members was factionalisation of the party at the state level.

The Chairman of APC in Ekeremor Local Government Area, Mitin Eniekenemi, confirmed the suspension of Senator Lokpobiri and the Commissioner for Power, Engr. Karin Kumoko.

Addressing journalists on Friday, Eniekenemi said the action was based on the findings of an internal disciplinary committee set up under Article 21.3(1) of the APC Constitution.

In a related development, the APC executives in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area also announced the suspension of David Lyon, the 2019 APC governorship candidate, and the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Barr. Peres Biewari, along with six other members for alleged anti-party activities and gross misconduct.

The suspended members were accused of undermining the party’s interests, particularly during the 2020 Bayelsa State bye-election.

According to the APC leadership, investigations are ongoing, and additional findings regarding other members involved in anti-party activities will be made public once the inquiries are concluded.