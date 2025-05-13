APC suspends Kebbi former lawmaker, nine others over misconduct

The Kebbi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended former House of Representatives member for Koko/Maiyama Federal Constituency, Muhammad Shehu, along with nine other party officials from Koko Local Government Area over alleged misconduct.

Among those affected by the disciplinary action are several key figures, including APC Vice Chairman in Koko LGA, Muhammad Danyado; Secretary, Biyaminu Muhammad; Women Leader, Talatu Zauro; as well as others holding positions such as Youth Leader, Financial Secretary, and Welfare Secretary.

Their suspension followed investigations which, according to party sources, confirmed that the officials were involved in activities that disrupted internal peace and unity within the party.

The decision was conveyed in a suspension letter released on Tuesday, jointly signed by the APC Chairman in Koko, Muhammad Maibarga; the LGA’s Executive Chairman, Sirajo Usman; and 14 other party stakeholders.

According to the letter, the suspension of Shehu and the nine others was based on accusations of disloyalty, anti-party activities, and intimidation of party leadership.

Although close aides to lawmaker declined to offer an official response, they hinted that the action may be politically motivated—possibly linked to his rumoured senatorial ambition, which is said to have unsettled some top APC members in the state.