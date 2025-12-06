APC summons Cross River party chairman over leadership style

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has summoned the embattled Cross River State Chairman of the party, Alphonsus Eba, following his purported removal by members of the ruling party in the state.

Eba’s summons followed his removal by the State Executive Committee over allegations of poor leadership and financial mismanagement of the APC funds.

Eba, in a letter sighted by The Guild on Saturday, was directed to appear before the national leadership on Monday, December 8, by 4:00 p.m. at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

In a letter dated December 4, 2025, and signed by the APC National Legal Adviser, Murtala Kankia, cited by our correspondent, the embattled chairman will have to explain to the NWC reasons for his actions in the Cross River APC chapter

Eba was sacked on Thursday after 30 out of the 32 SEC members passed a vote of no confidence in him, citing allegations of financial recklessness and disregard for internal party processes. His deputy, Ntufam Ekum Ojogu, was immediately announced as acting chairman.

But Eba rejected his removal, insisting it was unconstitutional and engineered by political rivals seeking to destabilise the party. He dismissed the impeachment as “a joke taken too far,” adding that the action lacked a legitimate basis.

“The process is a joke taken too far. God will speak at the appropriate time,” he said.

Despite his objections, the APC NWC insisted that Eba must appear before the national body to address the allegations levelled against him. The committee said the meeting would enable the national leadership to “hear directly from him” and ensure due process in resolving the crisis.

The letter read in part, “I write to formally notify you of a meeting scheduled to address the vote of no confidence passed in you by members of the Cross River State Executive Committee. In line with the need to clarify the circumstances surrounding the development and to ensure that your response is duly documented, you are invited to a meeting as follows: Monday, December 8, 2025, at the Office of the National Legal Adviser, APC National Secretariat, Abuja, by 4:00 pm.”

“The meeting is convened strictly for the purpose of hearing from you directly and ensuring due process is followed in handling the issues raised by the State Executive Committee. You are therefore expected to attend and present any explanations or documents you deem relevant,” it added.

The latest development comes amid heightened factional tension within the party, with reports suggesting that some SEC members acted after allegedly being briefed that “The System” no longer wanted Eba in office.

Last month, Eba similarly dismissed calls for his resignation by the Forum of Chapter Chairmen and Secretaries, who accused him of high-handedness, diversion of party funds, and failure to remit stipends to chapter and ward officials.

Responding, Eba alleged that some of these officials were complicit in financial misconduct totalling over N60 million. He maintained that the party had adopted a direct payment structure that ensures stipends and allowances are transferred straight into the bank accounts of 5,778 party executives across the state.

The APC national leadership is expected to issue further directives after Monday’s meeting as the crisis deepens within the Cross River chapter.