APC strikes out Obaseki from Edo guber race, insists on disqualification

Hopes of Edo State embattled Governor, Godwin Obaseki, getting his disqualification from participating in All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primaries by the screening committee waived has been dashed after the party’s Appeal committee upheld decisions of its screening committee.

The appeal committee decision came barely twenty-four hours after the screening committee disqualified the governor over discrepancies in his certificate and other documents submitted before the party.

At the sitting of the six-man appeal committee on Saturday, members unanimously agreed that the recommendations made by the appeal committee should be upheld.

Members of the Appeal Committee are; Dr. Abubakar Fari (Chairman), Prof. Sadeeque Abba, Barr. Gbenga Olubajo, Mohammed Idris, Esther Bepeh, and Daniel Bwala (Secretary).

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Fari said that there was no plan for further discussion and that the committee would align itself with stance of the screening committee which could not vouch for the authenticity of documents presented by Obaseki.

After the committee’s announcement, the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, commended the appeal committee for fast-tracking the process and assured that the National Working Committee (NWC) would soon deliberate on the screening report, in order to make a final decision on aspirants contesting for the primaries.