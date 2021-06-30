APC sets up reconciliation committees ahead Lagos council polls

The Lagos State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up peace and reconciliation committees saddled with the responsibility of meeting with aggrieved members to settle all differences ahead of scheduled council elections across the state.

The ruling party explained that the committees would be meeting with party leaders, aspirants, members, and other relevant stakeholders in the state over controversies that trailed the APC’s last local government primary elections in the state.

The APC Lagos chapter spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, noted that the committees would also ensure all aggrieved aspirants, including those that have defected or nursing the possibility are reached out to and bring back into the party’s fold.

Oladejo, through a statement on Wednesday, maintained that the move was to ensure the party does not go into the poll with a divided house and that the internal conflict resolution mechanism been adopted was best in repositioning APC as the political platform to beat in Lagos and Nigeria at large.

According to him, all members of the Lagos state APC caretaker committee are to also serve in the committees in their areas of jurisdiction.

“The committees will be inaugurated on Friday 2nd July 2021 by 11.00 a.m. prompt at the State Secretariat of the party, plot 11, acme road, Ogba, Ikeja,” the statement said.

See the list below

LAGOS WEST SENATORIAL DISTRICT 1.

1. HE ABIODUN OGUNLEYE-CHAIRMAN.

2. HON. KAOLI OLUSANYA

3. BARR. SUNNY ADEEKO

4. HON SEGUN AGBAJE

5. HON WALE RAJI

6. HON TUNDE ISIAQ

7. ENGR. BAYO ERIKITOLA

LAGOS WEST SENATORIAL DISTRICT 2.

1. SENATOR ANTHONY ADEFUYE-CHAIRMAN.

2. HON. KOLADE ALABI

3. HON. JIMI BENSON

4. HON. TAYO OREKOYA

5. HON. WOLE DIYA

6. CHIEF WALE MOGAJI

7. HON. ADEBOLA SHABI

LAGOS EAST SENATORIAL DISTRICT.

1. PRINCE TAJUDEEN OLUSI-CHAIRMAN

2. HON. WALE OSHUN

3. HON.HAKEEM BAMGBOLA

4. HON. WAHAB ALAWIYE-KING

5. HON. HAKEEM MASHA

6. MR JIDE ADAMS

7. MS. OMOLARA VAUGHN

LAGOS CENTRAL SENATORIAL DISTRICT.

1. PRINCE RABIU OLUWA-CHAIRMAN

2. HON. KAMAL BAYEWU

3. HON CORNELIUS OJELABI

4. HON. HODEWU SURU AVOSEH

5. HON. DOTUN ADEGBOLA

6. HON. MOSHOOD SALVADOR

7. BARR. SUNDAY KAPPO

The Guild had earlier reported that an appeal committee set up by Lagos State chapter of APC to look into the party’s council primary elections recently conducted across 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), disclosed that no fewer than 125 petitions were filed before it with claims that the exercises were marred with irregularities across the state.

The committee, which sat for three weeks after the exercise, said that the petitions were filed before it by members and that they were centered on instances of outright inability to hold primaries as earlier announced by APC leadership for various reasons including spates of violence, as well as inconclusive procedures.

From the petitions filed and treated during its various seatings, the committee recommended that in areas where the exercises were not held due to face-off between members and other issues, the consensus procedure, as provided for by the party’s constitution should be adopted.

The chairman of the Appeal Committee, a former Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in Lagos, Lawal Pedro, while submitting the committee’s report to the State Chairman, Tunde Balogun, at the party Secretariat in Acme, Ikeja, emphasized that the party leadership, when embarking on the consensus option, should ensure that all concerned stakeholders participate in the process.

