APC scores Buhari high on 6yrs performance, governance style

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has scored President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration high on performance since assuming office six years ago, saying more has been achieved under his leadership despite Nigeria’s numerous challenges.

The ruling party also commended the President for his exemplary leadership qualities and his administration’s effort in transforming the country in the face of depleting economic fortunes and revenues.

The APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, who gave the verdict claimed that no administration has done more for Nigeria than Buhari-led administration, and that the APC administration achievement’s were visible across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday during the maiden edition of media interactive session of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professional Forum, Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State, accused that the opposition parties of playing politics with Buhari’s achievements.

Furthemore, the APC stalwart challenged Nigerians doubting the claims to come out with evidence that the President’s predecessors performed better than what his administration has achieved.

Represented by the Secretary, Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the party chieftain said: “They want to downgrade the government. There has not been a government like this in the history of the nation.

“And I am not playing politics. Show me any government that has done much than President Buhari that has direct link with the masses?”

Giving account of his stewardship, Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that the President has done well in sectors, particularly in areas bodering on infrastructure, agriculture as well as poverty alleviation and others.

“In 2016, President Buhari launched the National Social Investment Programme, currently the largest such programme in Africa and one of the largest in the world.

“Currently, the National Social Register of poor and vulnerable Nigerians (NSR) has 32.6 million persons from more than 7 million poor and vulnerable households, identified across 708 local government areas, 8,723 wards and 86,610 communities across the 36 States of the country and the FCT.

“From this number, 1.6 million poor and vulnerable households (comprising more than 8 million individuals, in 45,744 communities from 5,483 Wards of 557 LGAs in 35 states and the FCT are currently benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) program, which pays a bi-monthly stipend of N10,000 per household.

“In January 2019, President Buhari launched Nigeria’s Micro-Pension Scheme – which allows self-employed persons and persons working in organizations with less than 3 employees to save for the provision of pension at retirement or incapacitation.

“Establishment of Survival Fund, National Youth Investment Fund, and National Special Public Works Program, and the Covid-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) to support millions of small businesses, households and young people, with federal grants, loans, and stipends.”