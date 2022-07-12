APC S’Africa commends Tinubu over running mate

The South Africa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the party’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, for picking Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 election.

The group said picking him as the vice-presidential candidate of the party was a decision made in respect of competency rather than primordial sentiments like tribal or religious cleavages that have held our country back for long.

The chapter in a statement jointly signed on Tuesday in Lagos by its Chairman, Bola Babarinde and the Publicity Secretary, Sanni David, said Shettima’s choice was a wise decision.

According to the chapter, Shettima has the intellectual capacity to turn things around in the management of the economy under a Tinubu presidency.

“APC South Africa wishes the standard bearer of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima the best of luck in the run up to the elections.

“We hope to host them during campaign tour in South Africa before the elections,” the chapter said.

As gathered, Shettima is a former governor of Borno, is the senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District.

The 55-year-old banker-turned-politician was described by the chapter as a man that has the character and intellectual capacity of a vice-president.

