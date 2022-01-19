APC releases timetable for February convention, forms sale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it would begin the sale of forms for aspirants vying for its national positions ahead of the National Convention from February 14 and that plans have been concluded to ensure hitch-free excercise.

It explained that the February fourteen had been slated for commencement of forms sale after the APC CECPC at its 19th regular meeting considered and adopted the timetable/schedule of activities for the February 26 APC National Convention

The National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, announced this in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja. According to him, the schedule of activities ahead of the party’s national convention is as seen below:

He said that the receiving of the interim report of the National Reconciliation Committee has been slated for January 31, 2022 while the consideration and adoption of Reports of State Congresses would hold on February 2, 2022 ans inauguration of the State Executives for February 03, 2022.

According to him, sale of forms to all aspirants vying for National Offices at the APC National Secretariat would begin on February 14, 2022 and that submission of completed forms and accompanying documents at the APC National Secretariat must be done on or before February 19, 2022, with the publication of Sub-Committees report to hold on February 19, 2022.

“Screening of all aspirants vying for National Offices – February 20 – February 22. Screening Appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise – February 23, 2022.

“Accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the National Convention – February 24 to February 25, 2022. National Convention to elect National Officers to the National Executive Committee – February 26, 2022. National Convention Appeal to hear and resolve complaints arising from the National Convention – February 28, 2022,” he said.

The APC scribe, at an interaction with newsmen at the party’s National Secretariat, had earlier described as fake, reports that the party’s leadership had zoned its national chairmanship position to a particular zone.

Akpankudohede said that the report should be disregarded, adding that there was no decision on that. The new national executives are expected to be elected at the party’s National Convention to manage its affairs which are presently being managed by Governor Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

