APC releases timetable for 2021 party congress, convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released timetable for the party’s 2021 congress and convention, saying the guidelines were to help party members prepare ahead for upcoming events.

The ruling party maintained that the events slated for June would cover Wards, Local Government executives, state executives and convention would ensure all internal elections and appointment are done in line with the party’s constitution.

According to the timetable, Ward Executives congress would hold on June 9, 2021, Local Government Executives congress fixed for June 16, 2021, State Executives congress slated for June 23, 2021, and Convention to hold on June 30, 2021.

