APC releases guber aspirants’ credentials ahead primaries in Edo

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State and towards clearing its aspirants from likely cases of certificate forgery or false claims, the All Progressive Congress has published the credentials of all the aspirants jostling for the governorship seat.

Recall that the ruling party, had last week, through its National Working Committee (NWC), said it would publish the credentials and other particulars of the six governorship aspirants aiming to contest under its banner in the state.

It explained that the move was part of its measures being adopted to aid the free and flawless screening of the candidates which will allow the party to produce the governorship flagbearer with an unblemished record.

“In our bid to ensure due diligence and transparency in the screening exercise and learning from our recent shocking experiences, we are determined to avoid any lapses in the process.

“Therefore, we are making the submitted information and documents of the governorship aspirants available to our party members and the public for verification of claims and to support the screening panel with information or any objection to the claims contained in the submission by the aspirants.

“Consequently, the various submissions will be displayed at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja and in Benin City, the Edo State capital from Monday 8th to Tuesday 9th June 2020 for claims and objections.

“We are inviting party members and indeed members of the public to assist the screening committee by scrutinizing the information, credentials, and documents provided by the governorship aspirants and availing the Screening Committee of counter and correct information, if applicable,” the party statement had read.

But, making true its promise on Monday, the party published the credentials and particulars of the candidates which include the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, his main rival Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Hon. Osaro Obazee and Hon. Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

The party clarified that publishing the credentials was not to rattle any aspirants but to allow members of the public file claims and objections that would assist the work of its screening committee before the guber primaries.

Gov. Obaseki had three credits and three passes in his O’Level certificate, according to the details of the documents placed on the notice board at the National Secretariat of the party.

The Governor also scored P7 in English, Literature P7, CRK C6, History A3, Geography C6, and Chemistry P8 in his 1973 West Africa Examination Council (WAEC). He later proceeded to the Institute of Continuous Education between 1976-1979 before gaining admission into the University of Ibadan, where he studied Classics.

While his main challenger, Pastor Ozagie Ize-Iyamu’s 1979 West African Examination Council (WAEC) result showed that he made division 1 with the following grades; English Language C4, English Literature C4, History C4, Mathematics A3, Chemistry P7, Biology A3, Economics C4, and Agricultural Science P7.

He later studied Law at the University of Benin, graduated from the Law School in 1986/87 and called to the Bar in 1987.