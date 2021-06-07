APC recommends security summit after gunmen invade Oyo community

Following Saturday’s killings in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, the state’s chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Governor Seyi Makinde to immediately convoke security meeting aimed proffering solutions to rising insecurity across the state.

The opposition party added that with current reality, particularly killings in villages and hinterlands across the state, it has become imperative for the government to rise up to the challenge of protecting lives and property of citizens in Oyo.

It said the summit must be well designed in following thorough processes aimed at finding lasting solution to the security challenges facing the state and by extension, the country in general.

Through a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, the APC described Saturday’s killings as one too many, and urged Makinde to promptly convoke a security summit with representatives from all stakeholders across the state.

The APC appealed to the governor to forget the rhetorics of having Àmotekun and Operation Burst, adding both had shown to be ineffective.

According to the party, APC won’t stop advising the governor to be proactive and stop playing lip service or politics with the security issues in the state.

“Obviously and certainly, the current situation of Oyo State was not what Makinde and PDP took over from the immediate past APC government in the state under Gov. Abiola Ajimobi in 2019.

“The excuse of general security issues has been with us in Nigeria since 2009 even before Ajimobi took over the mantle of governance in 2011. In spite of the issues, Ajimobi secured Oyo State,” it said.

The party said that it was obvious that there were security lapses all over the state, saying the governor also admitted the carnage which occurred in Eruwa area of Ibarapa East during the May 22 local government election.

The APC asked how the governor has been utilising the monthly security vote allocated to his office, considering the present security challenges in the state.

It would be recalled that unknown gunmen numbering up to 50 had invaded Igangan in Ibarapa area of Oyo State on Saturday night and killed no fewer than 11 people, and burnt several properties including the Palace of the Asigangan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

