APC receives Delta Gov, Okowa as new defectors

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accepted defection of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, Monday Onyeme, the immediate past governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and all members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into its fold.

APC said that the defection of the governor, and entire PDP members was proof that the ruling party policies and programs have continuously impacted on the people and that the President, Bola Tinubu, has governed the country with strict adherence to democratic principles.

The national Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Bashir, who announced the party’s acceptance of their defection on Wednesday, disclosed that discussion has taken place between him and Delta governor after dumping the PDP.

Bashir added that more members of the opposition would be joining the party soon after realizing that the APC have better plans for the country’s development.

Before the Osun-born politician’s disclosure, Oborevwori, and others defection was announced by a former lawmaker, James Manager, shortly after a meeting that lasted over six hours at Government House, in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Manager stated, “All PDP members in the state, including the governor, former Governor Okowa, the Speaker, the state party chairman, all the local government chairmen and others, have agreed to move to the APC. We cannot continue to be in a sinking boat”.

The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, officially confirmed the governor’s defection and the collective decision of Delta PDP leaders and stakeholders to join the APC.

“There is a need for us to adjust our drinking patterns. And in adjusting that drinking pattern, we needed to make a decision that would further help to cement the development in our state, to build the court of law that has existed in our state, to further advance the cause of security and the welfare of our people, and, to a large extent, ensure that development in Delta is not truncated,” Aniagwu stated.

He continued, “In taking that decision, we concluded that leaving the PDP was very necessary for us to be able to collaborate and build a state that every Deltan will be proud of. We believe that what is happening, and the state of the PDP, is akin to that palm wine whose taste has changed — and there was a need for us to change the drinking party.”

Charles added that the decision was unanimously made by party leaders and stakeholders, hinting at a formal public declaration soon.

“By the grace of God, on Monday next week, we will be able to make a very big statement confirming that we are moving into the APC,” he said.

The move marks a significant turning point in Delta State politics, signalling a broader political recalibration that could reshape party dominance in the South-South region.