APC reaffirms commitment to democracy, youth inclusion

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Nentawe Yilwatda, has reiterated the ruling party’s commitment to democratic consolidation, national development and youth inclusion, emphasising the importance of unity and responsible leadership in governance.

He said the party remains focused on strengthening political structures that reflect the aspirations of citizens while promoting policies capable of expanding opportunities and improving governance across the country.

The APC leader also highlighted the significance of cohesion within political organisations, noting that internal harmony and respect for diverse perspectives are essential for stability and effective leadership.

Yilwatda made the remarks in a message shared on his X handle on Monday, where he reflected on leadership responsibilities and the role of political institutions in shaping Nigeria’s democratic trajectory.

According to him, “Leadership is a responsibility to serve with integrity, humility, and a clear commitment to progress,” stressing that political actors must prioritise national interest and public trust.

He further emphasised that democratic governance can only flourish where institutions function effectively and citizens have confidence in public leadership, adding that “Democracy thrives where institutions are respected and voices are heard. Public service must be guided by integrity, accountability, and compassion.”

The APC chairman also identified young Nigerians as key participants in national growth, describing them as contributors to current development rather than merely beneficiaries of future opportunities.

He urged stakeholders to expand opportunities that allow the youth to participate actively in governance and economic activities capable of strengthening national progress.

Yilwatda added that dialogue and inclusion remain crucial for national cohesion, stating, “Our diversity is our greatest strength. Through dialogue, mutual respect, and shared purpose, we can build a nation where every citizen feels represented and valued.”