APC rally: When Lagos stood still for Tinubu, the ‘Jagaban’ of our time 

As early as 8 am on Tuesday, the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere Local Government, Lagos State, was already filled to capacity with youths and the elderly.

The vociferous voice of the teeming fans of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, singing to high heavens, chanting the name of the Jagaban Borgu could be heard.

Vehicular movements were halted as the multitude of supporters of the former Lagos State Governor had come from far and wide to witness the grand finale of the APC Rally and also have a glimpse of their next President.

In their Thousands were members of the 20 Local Government Areas and the 37 Local Council Development Areas in the State including APC members that came from other States to witness the Mother of All Rallies for Asiwaju Tinubu.

President Muhammadu Buhari wasn’t left out of the frenzy as he was part of the crowd that ushered in Asiwaju.

The receptiveness and acceptability Asiwaju received were equal to none, as his teeming supporters defy the sun to support the candidacy of Tinubu.

The Motorcade that ushered Tinubu to the Stadium from the Airport alongside other Party dignitaries saw a retinue of people running after it chanting his name as their Next President after the administration of President Buhari.

As he walked majestically to the podium to give his speech, the resounding applause and praise that followed suit shows that Asiwaju remains the Man to beat at the Poll.

No doubt, Lagos Stood still for a charismatic, idealist, rebuilder, renewed hope advocate, and strategist that is coming on board to change the fortunes of the nation for the better.

*Ayoyemi Mojoyinola fondly called Ayo Mojoyin is a member of Ogun State APC-PCC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

