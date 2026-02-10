APC rallies Nigerians abroad behind Tinubu’s development agenda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has called on Nigerians in the diaspora, particularly party supporters, to unite behind President Bola Tinubu’s development agenda, stressing that collective action is critical to national growth and Nigeria’s global standing.

Yilwatda said stronger cooperation among APC members abroad would enhance political cohesion, project a positive image of Nigeria internationally, and support the administration’s development objectives.

He urged overseas party members to channel concerns and initiatives through the Office of the Special Adviser on Diaspora Matters, which he described as the recognised link between the party leadership and supporters outside the country.

The APC chairman also commended party members in the United States for resolving earlier disagreements and presenting a united front. He reaffirmed the role of the Special Adviser to the National Chairman on Diaspora Coordination and Mobilisation, Professor Tai Balofin, in coordinating global outreach and urged groups operating outside the party’s formal structures to align with the recognised APC framework.

Yilwatda delivered the message on Tuesday while addressing, virtually, a strategic economic summit organised by Balofin in New York, United States, where he underscored the importance of diaspora engagement in advancing Nigeria’s political and economic ambitions.

The summit attracted several dignitaries, including Nigeria’s Consul General, Ambassador Abubakar Jidda; Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Syndoph Endoni; Women Leaders Support Advancement founder, Deborah Jan Hornecker; and Mayor of Linden, New Jersey, Derek Armstead.

Speaking at the event, Armstead noted that communities such as Linden, home to large Nigerian populations, stand to benefit from stronger Nigeria–United States investment partnerships. He said enhanced people-to-people cooperation could deepen commercial ties between both countries.

In his remarks, Balofin described the summit as a unifying platform for APC supporters worldwide, aimed at mobilising Nigerians abroad, attracting long-term investment, and advancing digital party membership registration for citizens living outside Nigeria.

Yilwatda, in closing, reiterated that unity remains the party’s strongest asset for projecting Nigeria positively on the global stage, thanking participants and calling for sustained collaboration to promote national development and diaspora empowerment.