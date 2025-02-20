APC pulls out from Osun LG election

Two days before the upcoming election, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has withdrawn from the Osun State Local Government poll.

The APC justified its withdrawal from the election, scheduled for Saturday, February 22, by citing the recent Appeal Court judgment, which it claimed had rendered the planned election unnecessary and unlawful.

This announcement was made through a letter signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Alao Kamorudeen, and addressed to the Secretary of the Osun Independent Electoral Commission.

In a letter referencing Appeal No CA/AK/270/2022 on Thursday, the APC stated that, as a result of the court’s ruling, the council chairman seat is no longer vacant.”

The withdrawal statement, came three days after the bloody clash with its opposition, Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) which claimed the lives of over six people from both party over the council chairman reinstatement of APC members.