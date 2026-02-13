APC promises rancour-free ward congress in Cross River

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has assured members of a rancour-free, transparent, and credible ward congress scheduled to hold across the state.

The assurance comes amid heightened political activities as the party prepares for nationwide congresses to elect new ward executives and delegates for the next phase of its internal elections.

Party leaders made the promise yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting at the campaign office of Governor Bassey Otu in Calabar.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on General Duties, Ekpenyong Akiba, said the party is committed to conducting a peaceful exercise without manipulation or imposition. He urged members to set aside differences and work together for the success of the congress, stressing that the outcome would determine the party’s strength ahead of subsequent local government and state congresses.

“We assure all party faithful that the ward congress in Cross River will be rancour-free, transparent, and credible. There will be no room for manipulation or imposition,” Akiba said.

He added that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of members and prevent any breakdown of law and order during the exercise. Akiba particularly reassured members in Odukpani Local Government Area, noting that all efforts are being made to guarantee a smooth and orderly process.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Odukpani Local Government Council, Etim Asido, commended the unity within the party in the area and pledged that the congress would follow the party’s guidelines. Participation is open only to card-carrying APC members, while aspirants meeting the stipulated requirements, including payment of nomination fees, will be allowed to obtain nomination forms.

“We are going to make the exercise fair and transparent so that at the end of the day everybody will be satisfied. Every eligible aspirant will be given equal opportunity,” he said, calling on party faithful to cooperate with leaders at all levels to ensure a smooth exercise.

The ward congress, which will be held simultaneously across the state, is expected to produce new ward executives and delegates for the forthcoming local government congresses.