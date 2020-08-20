APC prescribes questioning on violence during Obaseki’s campaign rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for an in-depth investigation into shootings and violence during the electioneering campaign of Governor Godwin Obaseki at Igueben area of the state, saying the incident affirmed its earlier suspicion that the governor was allegedly preparing to heat the polity ahead of the polls.

The opposition party alleged that the incident occurred around the residence of a PDP Chieftain, Chief Tom Ikimi, when armed thugs escorting Obaseki’s campaign turned on each other and began shooting that left one person injured.

Through a statement by its Chairman of the Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, the APC alleged that the shooting sent the whole community into a fear-filled silence and that the armed thugs responsible for the shooting must be apprehended and prosecuted.

Mayaki, who condemned the shooting urged security agencies in the state to swing into action and commence an undercover investigation into the Governor’s convoy to identify all arms-bearing personnel and the designation.

“Although condemnable in every sense of it, this incidence is not totally surprising when considered against the background of emerging and developing news in the past weeks. It is important to note here that we have called the attention of security agencies in Edo state, urging them to rise to the occasion and intercept the almost unbridled influx of firearms and strange groups into Edo state by the Governor.

“We have demanded that the Inspector General of Police, the DG of the DSS, and heads of the security agencies, commence an immediate undercover investigation into the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki with a view to identifying all arms-bearing personnel to ascertain their status and whether they have the authorization, under the arms regulation laws of the country, to bear arms and irresponsibly intimidate the public with the same in public.

“We condemn this violent act in the strongest terms and alert the Presidency, security agencies, international bodies, election monitoring groups, and all CSOs focused on election integrity to this illegality and wanton violence funded and orchestrated by Governor Godwin Obaseki and his PDP because if unchecked, they would soon unleash worse things on the innocent citizens of Edo State who are about on their civic obligations.

“As a party confident of victory, the APC wants an election, not a war. The same cannot be said for Mr. Godwin Obaseki who both lacks achievements and vision, and has since committed state resources to the orchestration of violence and acts targeted at undermining the election,” the statement read.