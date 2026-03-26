APC prepares for Abuja convention with 8453 delegates across Nigeria

Thousands of party members are assembling for a major political gathering expected to shape leadership direction, strengthen internal structures, and define strategic priorities as the ruling party prepares for a new phase.

The event is being positioned as a critical moment for reflection and coordination, bringing together stakeholders to review progress, reinforce unity, and outline the organisation’s future direction.

The meeting will also provide an opportunity to align party objectives with broader national development goals while consolidating its internal governance framework ahead of upcoming political cycles.

A total of 8,453 delegates from Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory are converging at Eagle Square in Abuja for the eighth National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, where new leaders will be elected.

The figure was disclosed on Thursday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, during a world press conference held at the Transcorp Hilton, with additional participants expected from the diaspora for the two-day event.

“The convention is not just a routine exercise, but a moment of reflection, consolidation, and planning. It represents our collective resolve to strengthen democratic values, deepen internal governance, and align party processes with national development priorities,” he said.

Idris added that preparations had been concluded to ensure smooth proceedings, assuring that the gathering would reflect discipline and adherence to democratic standards while reinforcing the party’s unity and shared responsibilities.

“As the convention approaches, the APC reaffirms its unity and collective responsibility. This gathering will showcase our commitment to democratic ideals, organisational discipline, and inclusive decision-making,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Central Coordinating Committee, Aminu Bello Masari, expressed confidence in the level of readiness, while party leaders and dignitaries, including Hannatu Musawa, Festus Keyamo, Sunday Dare, and Bayo Onanuga, attended the briefing, as security and logistics arrangements intensified across Abuja.