APC postpones Lagos executive inauguration after member’s death

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the planned inauguration of state executives following the death of the newly elected Assistant Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Yesiro Karamo.

The inauguration was postponed to allow his colleagues and other party leaders pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased and possibly their last respect to the APC stalwart.

Yesiro, who died on Wednesday, barely 24 hours after being elected as the Party’s Assistant Publicity Secretary at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan, Lagos.

He was elected among the Lagos APC executives expected to pilot the ruling party’s affairs for four years under the leadership of Cornelius Ojelabi.

Other executives elected include Moshood Olanrewaju, Deputy Chairman; Adeola Jokomba, Secretary; Azizat Mariam, Assistant Secretary; Seye Oladejo, Publicity Secretary; Babajide Sunday, Vice Chairman; Shola Eletu, Woman Leader; and Ayodele Adewale, Organising Secretary.

The new Exco member’s death and the postponement were confirmed through a statement made available to The Guild by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, on Thursday.

“The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress received with profound shock and deep sorrow the news of the sudden demise of our newly elected Assistant Publicity Secretary, Karamo Yesiro.

“Yesiro’s passing is a painful and tragic loss to our great party at a time when his energy, commitment, and passion for progressive politics were most needed.

“Having just been entrusted with the responsibility of serving in the State Executive Council, he embodied dedication, loyalty, and an unwavering belief in the ideals of our party.”

Party stalwarts and supporters had arrived at the party secretariat in Acme, Ogba, on Thursday morning for the planned inauguration, only to realise that the event had been shifted in honour of the late Yesiro.