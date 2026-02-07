APC postpones Ibadan stakeholders’ meeting indefinitely

The Oyo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its planned mega open-air stakeholders’ meeting, earlier slated for Tuesday, citing the need for wider consultations and better planning.

APC said that the open meeting would now be rescheduled to a new date, which would be announced as soon as possible.

The state APC publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

He said the meeting, organised by the state APC leadership in partnership with Oyo State Renewed Hope Ambassadors, aimed to herald the concept of an intra-party rally, which was recently conducted across the 14 federal constituencies in the state.

“Recently, we demonstrated to the world that our great party possesses a potent mechanism to resolve all the internal crises that had slowed down our progress since 2019.

“This was with a resultant manifestation of genuine reconciliation, peace, and unity among leaders and members of the APC.

“This time, we want to raise the bar by involving more stakeholders in the APC from within and outside the state since we are all united by a common cause.

“An average patriot wants President Bola Tinubu to do a second term in office to enable him to consolidate on the gains of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“So, we want to set out early enough and ensure that all hands are on deck to run a hitch-free and fruitful electioneering, as we are poised to return Mr President and also reclaim power in Oyo State in 2027,” Mr Sadare said.

Sadare said the planned meeting would also be used to formally welcome some bigwigs and their supporters from other political parties into the APC.

He promised to keep the people of the state informed about the party’s level of preparedness for the 2027 general elections.