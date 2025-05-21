APC planning to disrupt SDP structure before 2027- El-Rufai

The Kaduna State former Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to destabilize the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

El-Rufai claimed the APC intends to infiltrate the SDP with agents who will create internal crises and disrupt its structure, as it has allegedly done to other political parties in the country.

The former governor, who made the disclosure in an interview, said the APC has a history of sabotaging opposition parties by planting internal troublemakers, suggesting that a similar plot is being hatched against the SDP.

“There has been an influx of members, but as part of that influx, we also expect that the sitting government and ruling party will try to inject viruses into the party to create crisis — as it has done, or they have done, in the Labour Party, NNPP, and PDP,” he stated.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, El-Rufai described the SDP as a growing source of hope for Nigerians seeking an alternative to the dominant political forces.

“Since I joined the Social Democratic Party on March 10, I have been gratified by the reception of Nigerians and the love expressed for the party,” he said. “It seems clear to me that most Nigerians have lost hope in both the APC and PDP and are looking for a credible alternative.”

He attributed the party’s rising credibility to its legacy and the integrity of recent joiners, while stressing that the SDP is being proactive in preventing internal conflict by entrusting leadership roles to only competent individuals.

“We’ve worked hard to prevent crises in the party by being thorough and carrying out due diligence regarding those entrusted with the leadership of the SDP,” he concluded.