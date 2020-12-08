APC, PDP trade words over exco dissolution, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its counterpart, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have exchanged words over the dissolution of all states, zonal, and national party structures across the country by the APC National Executive Committee.

While the opposition party faulted the collapsing of party structures by the ruling party, the APC NEC frowned at call by PDP asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over resing insecurity across the country.

The PDP maintained that rather than collapsing its party structure, the APC-led administration should take responsibility for the worsening security situation in the country.

Through a statement released on Tuesday by the opposition’s spokesperson, Kola Olagbondiyan, the opposition party tasked the ruling party to respond to Nigerians by restoring normalcy in affected areas.

The party noted that by collapsing its structures during times of national distress, the APC was indirectly using the President as the “scapegoat for their collective failure.”

According to Ologbondiyan, by dissolving its structures across the country, which is apparently a prelude to its reported name change; the APC and its administration have validated the call by Nigerians across the board that President Buhari should resign.

“Now that the APC National Executive Committee, NEC has indicted President Buhari by pointing to the need for national collaboration in tackling insecurity, which Mr. President had observed in the breach, by bluntly refusing to heed the calls by patriotic Nigerians, including the PDP, to rejig our security architecture; the call for his resignation has come across party, ethnic and class boundaries.

“It is clear that it is the Buhari Presidency and the APC that has been politicizing insecurity and we, therefore, advise them to go back to their boardroom and re-examine themselves. Furthermore, while Nigerians are celebrating the exit of the APC following the collapse of its structure, the attempt to extend the tenure of its illegal national caretaker committee is an effort in futility as it amounts to building something on nothing.

“It is now manifest to all Nigerians that a party that cannot run its own internal affairs cannot be expected to run the government in a country like Nigeria. This has shown why our nation, in the last five years, has been in the circus under the APC,” the statement said.

However, the APC NEC maintained that the repeated calls for Buhari’s resignation by the PDP could be seen as unpatriotic and moves by the opposition party to politicize issues of insecurity.

The ruling party’s decision-making organ clarified that the APC and the President won’t be disturbed by the unpatriotic call from PDP and its apologists, adding that Buhari would complete his tenure with many legacies project to show for it.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the APC NEC meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said that the committee posited that the PDP was only out to score cheap political points through the call.

“The NEC condemns in very strong terms, the call by the PDP leadership and some of their cheerleaders for the resignation of Mr. President.

“NEC observes that security challenges, though regrettable, can only be addressed when all interests, civil and military, governments and opposition, security forces and indeed all citizens, collaborate irrespective of party affiliation. This is not the time to politicize security,” he said.