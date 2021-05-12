APC, PDP seek Nigerians’ spiritual support against insecurity, other challenges

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PD) have called on Nigerians to close ranks and lend their spiritual support in supporting Federal Government’s efforts toward winning the war against terrorism and other challenges.

They argued that while the government and elected officials were doing their best in bringing about the needed change through people-oriented policies, effective anti-terrorism strategies, there was need for input from the Supreme being through intercessory prayers from Nigerians.

While congratulating Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Eid-il-Fitr celebration, the APC assured Nigerians of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government’s commitment to tackling the nation’s growing security challenges.

National Secretary of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, through a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to use this period to demonstrate the essence of Ramadan which was about personal sacrifice and sharing with the less privileged.

“The All Progressives Congress APC celebrates with Muslim faithful and entire Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, after about 30 days of abstinence from worldly pleasures and utmost devotion to the Almighty Allah.

“We also urge Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for our leaders and the country’s peace and development. Our collective efforts is required to ensure that citizens enjoy the many pro-people developmental strides of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in an atmosphere of peace.

“The APC calls on all people of goodwill and patriotic citizens to use the occasion to extend their spiritual support for the efforts of our administration in its continued quest to place the country on the path of economic prosperity. On this day, we assure Nigerians of our commitment to securing the nation from all fifth columnists and secessionist elements who have continued to seek ways of dragging the nation backward.”

Also, while felicitating with Nigerians on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, the PDP urged Nigerians to use the opportunity to unite in confronting the challenges facing the country.

The party stressed that the virtues of self-sacrifice, love, perseverance and inner peace embodied in the lessons of the holy month of Ramadan should continue to guide us as a people to face and overcome the challenges of life, particularly the evils confronting our nation today.

“As a people, we are faced by all sorts of new surge in terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, vandalism; recklessness, and insensitivity in governance as well as the menace of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Indeed, this is the time for Nigerians to keep hope alive believing that with trust in God and unity of all, this ugly phase in the life of our nation will surely pass.

“The PDP urges Nigerians to also use the occasion to pray for the nation as well as show love to one another, especially the downtrodden and the victims of the scourge of terrorism and banditry in our nation. The party charges Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue to keep their trust in God’s infinite mercy at this critical time,” the PDP said in a statement by his spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan.

