APC, PDP disagree publicly over Lagos new parking policy

Following decisions by the Lagos State Government to commence enforcement of its Parking Policy, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed divergent views on the new policy introduced by the government to curb indiscriminate vehicle parking across the state.

While the APC backed the state government and maintained that the new policy was basically to reduce travel time across the state, but the PDP argued that the move to fine people for parking on setbacks of their property was another strategy to further expand the country’s poverty.

Both parties stated their stance publicly after the Lagos State Parking Authority(LASPA) had explained its reasons for issuing a fine to a private firm that allowed its customers to convert the setbacks, a minimum distance from a property line to which a building must be set back from a street or road, before the building to a car park.

According to the government, LASPA is to regulate and manage all forms of parking activities within the State by redesigning and restructuring the current parking culture and implementing state-wide parking policies which will address the peculiarities of the State, while also adhering to International Parking Standards.

The APC spokesperson for the state, Seye Oladejo, noted that it was part of the government strategy to respond to the growing need for regulation of chaotic parking in the state, it enacted a law establishing LASPA.

Oladejo, through a statement released on Saturday, stressed that the visionary drive of the successive governments in the state has seen Lagos State gradually emerging as a true 21st Century city-state, with a burgeoning economy, first-class infrastructure, and service support systems is obviously beyond the impaired contemplation of the PDP. What occurs to PDP in its renowned shortsightedness is politics and money making.

According to him, in a most ridiculous manner, the opposition party is rather seeing an opportunity to pool wool over the eyes of the people of the state, pretending to have any altruistic interest in their wellbeing. It is easy for the discerning people of this state to see beyond the hypocritical sympathy of PDP. Otherwise, if the leadership of PDP had any such genuine concern for Lagosians, it should be demonstrated towards alleviating the untold hardship many people of the state are facing on the road on daily basis.

“It bears repeating for the information of the general public that LASPA or any of its staffers or agents will not charge on cars parked in any compound. However, any car parked on the setback, such person, organization or group of persons will be charged accordingly.

“Whoever claims he/she owns a setback around his/her property will have to provide official documentation from the authorised MDA in Lagos State showing the legal ownership of the said setback and the Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) certificate of the property to the authority.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the main duty of LASPA is to regulate parking to reduce traffic gridlock caused by indiscriminate parking, reduce travel time, loss of productive manhours and economic downtime which when multiplied by average wage rate amounts to billions of naira and reduce incessant road accidents. These are by far noble objectives geared towards making Lagos conducive for all residents. We, therefore, enjoin Lagosians to ignore the charlatans currently running PDP in the state and teem up with LASPA in achieving the objective of making our road free of gridlock”.

Meanwhile, the PDP spokesperson, Hakeem Amode, stated that the APC-led administration only aimed at allegedly milking the people towards enriching its members across the state.

In a statement released and made available to newsmen, Amode stressed that the current economic situation was not favourably to residents of Lagos and that the parking policy would further push people into poverty and rendered a lot of business moribund thereby increasing unemployment rates in the state.

According to the statement, recently, the state increased the public transport fares and waste collection rates without recourse to the fact that the state economic crunch had prevented employers from increasing the salaries of workers.

“A government that is sensitive to the people’s welfare should know that the current economic situation required the government to shore up compliance in the area of revenue generation, encourage voluntary tax payment rather than levying surviving businesses and individuals through the exorbitant parking fee which its calculation had no justification.

“We would like to also state that the APC government should run a government with a human face because the government is primarily for citizens’ welfare and capacity development which eventually helped the society to have citizens who are committed to the development of their community and the state at large. The habit and attitude of the state government to turning every department and agency of the state into revenue generating centre shows that APC government does not care about the welfare of the people in the state but is bent on making money from them for their individual detriment.

“In view of the foregoing, we asked Lagosian to free the state and the people of the state from the hands of the entitled emperor and his cohorts who are bent on impoverishing the citizen to achieve their selfish ambitions”.

Earlier, LASPA General Manager, Adebisi Adelabu, explained that the agency was saddled with the duties of monitoring all private and public parking facilities for compliance purposes across the state.

Adelabu added that LASPA also charges fees on private commercial parks, non-commercial parks, and other parking lots on any facility as identified by the Authority, as well as, issues permits for the development of private and public parking facilities.

According to her, the Authority upon commencement of Operations has employed several Lagosians, irrespective of tribe, religion or party affiliation.

“The allegation that the State is using the Authority to raise campaign funds is reckless and mischievous. It is a fraudulent attempt to deceive the public and incite the people against the government.

“Parking is a universal phenomenon; it is not a creation of the Lagos State Government. The business entity that misinterpreted the Demand Notice from the Authority recently and posted erroneously on social media has since apologized to the Authority for misinforming the public”.

