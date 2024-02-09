As part of activities to support the Nigerian national male football team, Super Eagles, in their quest to lift its fourth African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) trophy, the All Progressives Congress (APC) through its Youth Wing, has set up a mega viewing centre where Nigerians can monitor the final game against Ivory Coast and specially to celebrate the team’s achievement as well as sporting excellence.

The party’s youth members set up the mega viewing centre ahead of the match on Sunday, February 11th, 2024, at the APC National Secretariat in Awuse, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Speaking on the mega centre on Friday, the APC National Youth Leader, Dr. Dayo Israel, who described centre as a mega viewing party, said that the centre is designed to have a carnival-like atmosphere where unity, patriotism, and sporting excellence of the team can be celebrated by attendees.

Israel noted that the mega-viewing party was inspired by the resounding success and electrifying atmosphere of the semi-final viewing event organised by the party which witnessed a massive turnout of distinguished members of the National Assembly, party stalwarts, presidential aides, and hundreds of enthusiastic football lovers.

While recognising the attendees’ unity behind the team and jubilation after the victory, the APC youth leader stated that the gathering during the final would be a bigger celebration of national pride and sporting excellence.

According to him, “Building on the momentum of this success, the APC Youth Match Viewing Party 2 is set to captivate audiences once again with the highly anticipated AFCON final showdown between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Elephants of Ivory Coast. This event underscores the APC’s commitment to fostering cohesion and camaraderie among the youth through its community action through sport (CAT) program.

“The Mega Viewing Party promises to be a spectacle of national pride, excitement, and unity as supporters come together to rally behind the Super Eagles in their quest for AFCON glory.

“Attendees can expect an electrifying atmosphere, complete with giant screens, refreshments, and camaraderie that transcends political affiliations.

“The APC extends a warm invitation to all Nigerians, football enthusiasts, and supporters of the Super Eagles to join us at the APC National Secretariat in Awuse, Abuja, as we witness history unfold in the AFCON final. Together, let us celebrate the spirit of unity, patriotism, and sporting excellence”, he added.