APC NWC affirms Ajimobi’s chairmanship, appoints Uzodinma as Edo primaries election chair

Following the crisis that had trailed appointment of Acting National Chairman of All Progressives Congress(APC), the party’s National Working Committee(NWC) has affirmed Oyo state former governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as leader of the party pending another suit against the earlier judgement.

The NWC also inaugurated a seven-man Edo State Governorship election panel chaired by Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma to conduct the June 22 primary, to avoid the party losing out from time frame set-aside by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for all parties to conduct their primaries.

NWC disclosed these after an emergency meeting which had 15 of the 21 NWC members in attendance, National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Hilary Eta, who presided over the meeting, affirmed the leadership of Ajumobi as its acting national chairman.

Eta urged members to ignore the Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadon, who was said to be parading himself as acting chairman of the party and that he had ceased to member of NWC after his resignation to contest for the Deputy Governorship race in Rivers State during last general elections.

Eta stated that the Uzodima-led committee, which has Senator Ajibola Bashiru, as its secretary would conduct the primaries to ensure a hitch-free process.

He also announced the composition of a five-man election Appeal Panel headed by Prof. Mustapha Bello and Dr. Kayode Ajulo as the secretary and that this would afford aggrieved members opportunity to get justice on their issue.