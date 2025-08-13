APC now Nigerians worst nightmare- Aregbesola

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has said that the coming together of senior politicians under the ADC Coalition has made the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), become jittery after realizing that Nigerians will vote against their candidates during next general poll in the country.

Aregbesola said that the APC never believed the ADC Coalition will stand considering that they have infiltrated major opposition parties across the country, to weaken them before the poll.

While describing the ADC movement as one ordained, the Osun state former governor noted the APC has become Nigerians’ worst nightmare after imposing policies that continuously impoverished the people and encouraged corruption.

He stated this on Tuesday while addressing members of the party and others that decamped into ADC from the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, an event that was attended by the state coordinator for the coalition, Abdul-Rahman Owokoniran, and others.

Aregbesola stressed that Nigerians are waiting for the ADC to rescue the country from the stranglehold of the APC, saying it will be wrong for the party not to assist the citizens in the country sack APC during the next general election in the country.

According to him, the sacking of the APC remain a major assignment from .Nigerians which the ADC must guide the people to achieve during the upcoming poll in the country.

To achieve this, the ex-minister for stressed that the party members should ensure that the forthcoming registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC) were considered important by getting more residents to participate in the registration exercise across the country.

Also, Deputy National Chairman of the party, Dr. Bamidele Ajadi, stated that the response from the people indicate that Lagos has accepted the ADC and are ready to work for the coalition.

Ajadi added that the response from here has further proven that Lagosians are tired of the APC rhetorics and aimed to embrace the ADC ideology during the 2027 poll.

The Lagos ADC chairman, George Ashiru, who received new members into the party, said: “From the response today, it is obvious that the people have accepted the ADC ideology in Ojo and we want to tell Nigerians that the coalition is removing the APC root across the state”.

Earlier, a chieftain of the party from Ojo Local Government, Oluwaseun Anabo, informed Aregbesola that plans have been ongoing to ensure that the ADC replace the APC at the helm of affairs in Lagos.

Anabo, who is popularly called McDede, stated that grassroots mobilisation has commenced to ensure that the ADC membership net increase and more Lagosians embrace the ADC Coalition ideology to ensure that dividend of democracy spread across the state after the 2027 poll in the country particularly in Lagos.

He noted that as a former Peoplea Democratic Party (PDP) member, he understands the dynamics of Ojo and the strategies that have over the years ensure that the PDP wins poll the the Lagos council during national elections.

The chieftain stressed that he is confident that after the 2027 poll, ADC will become ruling party in the country, replacing the APC.