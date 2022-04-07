APC new youth leader promises to represent young people’s Interests, others

The newly sworn-in National Youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Temidayo Israel, has promised to work and ensure young citizens on the platform of the party get better representations as well as appointments to political offices across the country.

Isreal said that the party’s youth wing under him would ensure that the quota of youths that would be elected as well as become appointed to public offices increases beyond its previous rate.

According to him, he and other members of the youth wing would be engaging all political officeholders on the platform of APC before and after the 2023 general elections to ensure that young people become integrated into the governance system across Nigeria.

The APC youth leader hinted that young card-carrying members of the party would also be enlightened to monitor the performance of elected officials’ on the platform of the party, particularly on the promises made to the public, to ascertain if they were been fulfilled within their constituency.

Isreal noted that where they discover such promises have not been fully met, such officeholders would be engaged on the need to complete the project for the youths’ development and others.

He disclosed this recently during Lagos young APC stakeholders’ parley and dinner to thank members of the party that stood behind him while vying for the seat during a recently concluded national convention held in Abuja.

Isreal stated that experience garnered over the years while serving at the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) would be put into use to ensure that youths get effective representations.

“Part of my vision by the grace of the almighty God is to be the voice of the young people at the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party, to ensure we put issues of the young people on the front burner.

“We’re going to lobby when we have to, we’re going to engage where we have to and ensure we get the buying of other National Working Committee (NWC) members and ensure that interests of young people were considered while fixing fee for the nomination forms.

Isreal hinted that discussion ould also be held with the party hierarchy to ensure that the youths get discounts for nomination forms and appointments for young people as they do for women.

“In 2023, we will work hard to get more young people into political office, either election or appointment but I cannot do it alone. I will need the support of my colleagues, youth leaders from the various levels within the party structure”, he added.

The national youth leader, meanwhile, commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the support that aided his election as leader of all youths in APC.

Earlier at the dinner attended, the son of Ondo State Governor, Babajide Akeredolu, assured the APC youth leader of his support and that of the party members in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman of Igbogbo-Bayeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Sesan Daini, urged Isreal to ensure that more youths are engaged in political offices, in order to learn the rudiments of leadership from the current crops of political leaders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

