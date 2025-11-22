APC national secretary withdraws from Osun guber race

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, has withdrawn from the race for the party’s ticket ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, less than three weeks before the APC governorship primary.

Basiru stated that he took the step after weighing his responsibilities within the party and engaging stakeholders ahead of the primary scheduled for December 13.

The former Senate spokesperson declared his decision in Osogbo, the state capital, on Saturday during the inauguration of Alubarika House, the secretariat of his political movement.

Addressing supporters in Alekuwodo, the APC national scribe stressed that the decision was in the interest of the party.

“Considering the enormous responsibilities of my current office as National Secretary of our great party and after due consultations with our esteemed leaders and stakeholders, particularly, the Leader of our party and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, it has become necessary to emphatically state that I shall not be contesting the 2026 Osun State governorship election,” he declared.

Basiru stressed that stepping down from the race “does not signify a withdrawal from our shared progressive visions in any way,” adding that it was instead “a renewed pledge to deepen my commitment to continue working with our leaders and all members of the Alubarika Movement and the APC in Osun State and Nigeria to nurture and support emerging political leaders in the APC who will renew the hopes of the good people of Nigeria in alignment with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.”

Speaking on the new facility, he said Alubarika House would serve as a meeting point for the movement and a venue for various empowerment programmes.

Among the 13 aspirants who were left in the race for the party’s ticket were former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Bola Oyebamiji; former Senate Committee chairman on Rules and Business, Senator Babajide Omoworare; former Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore; and lawyer Dotun Babayemi, son of the immediate past Olufi of Gbongan.

Others are former Osun Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi; the Chairman, Mutual Assurance Benefits, Akin Ogunbiyi; and legal practitioner Kunle Adegoke.