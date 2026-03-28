APC national chairman visits El-Rufai over mother’s death

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has paid a condolence visit to former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, following the death of his mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai.

During the visit, the APC leader expressed deep sympathy to El-Rufai and his family, describing the loss of a mother as a profoundly painful and irreplaceable experience. He noted that such a moment of grief extends beyond the immediate family, touching all who understand the invaluable role mothers play in nurturing and shaping lives.

He described the late Hajiya Umma El-Rufai as a woman who lived a fulfilled life, leaving behind a lasting legacy through her children, family, and the many lives she impacted.

Offering prayers for the deceased, he asked Almighty Allah to forgive her shortcomings and grant her Aljannatul Firdaus. He also prayed for strength, patience, and fortitude for El-Rufai and the entire family as they navigate this period of mourning.

“The death of a mother is a deeply personal loss, and my thoughts and prayers are with Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and his family at this difficult time,” he said.

Hajiya Umma El-Rufai passed away a day earlier, prompting an outpouring of condolences from political leaders, associates, and well-wishers across the country.

The visit underscores the tradition of solidarity and support within Nigeria’s political community during times of personal loss.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” he concluded, invoking the Islamic prayer often recited in times of bereavement.