APC members take Osinbajo presidential campaign to Lagos streets 

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary, some members of the Lagos Chapter of the party have taken the campaign for Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s candidacy to all nooks and crannies of the metropolis, creating awareness and sensitizing the public on why he remains the best candidate for the seat.

The members under the auspices of Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO), described the vice president as a trusted, dependable and reliable person who, if given the opportunity to govern the country, would change the fortune of the people and that of the country for better.

Speaking on behalf of the group yesterday during a rally at Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Coordinator of the group, Olusoga Owoeye, said that they came out after watching the Vice President’s declaration.

Owoeye said: “Osinbajo will be a candidate of the people. He is not going to be an ordinary party candidate. He is a candidate whose love transcends partisan places. We have seen a lot of people from other political parties that ordinarily would not want to vote for an APC but their love for Osinbajo would make them vote for our party (APC). He possesses the requisite knowledge, skills, experience, and sagacity to lead the country.”

“We have heard today that Prof Yemi Osinbajo declared to contest for the President. We are all excited and happy. We have been mounting pressure on him for the past 12 months and we are glad that today he has come out that he is going to run. We are glad he hearkens to our call.

“You have seen him in the last seven years. This is the first time we are going to have a Vice President in Nigeria who has been so much involved in the socio-economic activity of the government and he has delivered…He is brilliant, he is exceedingly erudite and he is delivered on all the assignments given to him by the president so he is loyal to the country, committed to the Nigeria project and this is the best time for him to run for the oval office,” he added.

OGO’s Lagos State Secretary-General, Ganiyu Oladipupo, appealed for the cooperation of other party stalwarts to ensure the emergence of Osinbajo as the party’s candidate.

According to him, “this is a rare privilege for the Southwest to field in a competent and reliable personality and we cannot afford to lose such a huge opportunity”. Oladipupo said.

Also joined in the declaration rally are other prominent socio-political groups, who have identified with the Vice President and pledged their maximum support. Among whom are: The Osinbajo Project (TOP), Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM), Nigerian-American Democratic League (NADL) among other support groups.

