APC members seek Obaseki, two others’ expulsion over anti-party activities

Hours after Edo State embattled Governor, Godwin Obaseki, visited his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike, All Progressives Congress (APC), members have demanded his expulsion from the party over anti-party activities.

The members also demanded that the party chairman, Anselm Ojezua, as well as the state women leader, Dr. Aisosa Amadasun, should be expelled to prevent a repeat of what played out in Bayelsa and Zamfara state.

According to the members, Obaseki and the two other names were selected from the millions of party members’ due to their anti-party activities, dragging the party to court without exploring all available internal dispute resolution options as some of the wrongs of those recommended.

Speaking at a news conference in Benin City on Sunday, the David Imuse-led executive, who commanded the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for disqualifying Obaseki from Edo guber rate, noted that the decision will help the party avert a repeat of the scenario which played out in Bayelsa State.

Also, disqualified by the party were two other aspirants, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Iduoriyekemwe, from the race over discrepancies in the documents presented before the committee but approved Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the race.

Obaseki’s disqualification was part of the recommendation read by the APC gubernatorial screening committee chaired by Jonathan Ayuba and it came days after he alleged the committee set up by the party to vet the six aspirants seeking to get its ticket ahead of the governorship election can never be just with their findings.

Ayuba, while announcing the committee recommendation, stated that the aspirants’ disqualification was due to their inability to convince the committee enough on discrepancies found in documents presented before them.