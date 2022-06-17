Tinubu’s running mate may come from North East

Ahead of the deadline for political parties to submit names of running mates for their presidential candidates, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been reported to have concluded plans to pick its Vice-Presidential candidate from the North Eastern region of the country.

The party leadership was said to have considered the region as one that was yet to produce candidates for any of the major offices as there were indications that the lawmakers that would become the next Senate President and Speaker for the National Assembly in 2023 may not come from the region should the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, emerges winner of the 2023 presidential election.

And to pick the best candidate from the region, the party’s leadership at the last meeting, sources said, agreed that names of APC members that were more acceptable to every member and Nigerians be brought forward for evaluation and possible consideration for Tinubu’s running mate position.

Some of the names that were already been considered from the region include the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, a former governor of the state, Kashim Shettima, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) former chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, who hails from Adamawa State, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, should the winner of the senatorial primary remain adamant of contesting the election and not step down for him.

A source at the meeting which ended early Friday morning told The Guild that the party leadership concluded that a name should be presented before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to avoid running afoul of the electoral act and deadline set by the electoral umpire.

After the meeting, it was agreed that Ibrahim Masari’s name should be presented as Tinubu’s running mate for the 2023 Presidential election and that as a placeholder, the name could be substituted later as permitted by the electoral act.

Dropping the name of Masari, who hails from a Kafur Local Government in Katsina State, would provide the window for the APC to embark on extensive consultations on the preferred vice-presidential candidate, particularly one that could mobilize more votes for the party ahead of next year’s election in the country.

The politician was a former National Welfare Secretary of the ruling party under the administration of Edo state former governor and senatorial candidate of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, as National Chairman for the party.

Aside from that he was part of the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) bloc of the party and has a footprint in the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), serving under the administration of former president, late Umaru YarÁdua.

It would be recalled that after the death of YarÁdua in 2010, Masari left for the CPC and joined the merger that brought the APC prior to the 2015 election.

