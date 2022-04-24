APC may begin sales of nomination forms next Tuesday

After sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants vying for electoral positions on the All Progressives Congress (APC), could not commence, the party was reported to have fixed Tuesday, April 26th, for the kick-off of the exercise.

As gathered, the exercise, which was fixed to start earlier, was postponed by the ruling party due to some logistics and administrative challenges.

Sources at the party disclosed on Sunday disclosed that sales of forms sale were disclosed on Sunday, following an assurance from the manufacturer that the forms would be available.

Efforts to get the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, to react to the development proved abortive as calls made to his line was not returned.

This came barely four days after the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced that the party would begin the sale of nomination and Expression of Interest forms on Saturday and pegged the fees for each of the elective posts.

According to the party, each of the presidential hopefuls were expected to pay N100 million while those for governorship will pay N50 million.

The price of the nomination form for the state House of Assembly was pegged at N2 million, the House of Representatives is N10 million, and that for the Senate is N20 million.

