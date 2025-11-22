APC links politicians to Kebbi, Niger schoolchildren abductions

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the recent terror attacks across the country were being aided by internal saboteurs working with external forces to undermine the military efforts.

According to the party, the pattern of attacks recorded across the country recently showed clear signs of internal compromise to dent the achievements recorded under President Bola Tinubu’s administration rather than security failure.

The party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, made the allegations on Saturday through a statement made available to The Guild.

Oladejo said: “There is no magic or mystery when terrorists successfully launch attacks despite advanced intelligence capabilities and security alerts.”

He added, “This is nothing short of internal sabotage. It is evidence that supposed protectors are working hand-in-glove with aggressors.”

The APC spokesman alleged that the precision of the attacks suggested insider involvement.

“Terrorists striking soft targets with accurate knowledge of troop movement is not a coincidence. Someone on the inside is feeding them information,” he said.

Oladejo also faulted what he described as deliberate weakening of security architecture.

“These are not operational lapses. These are calculated openings created by those sworn to protect the nation,” he claimed.

He noted that the surge in attacks after foreign political comments further raised suspicion.

“Criminals do not suddenly gain capacity because of foreign remarks. They gain confidence when saboteurs facilitate their operations,” he said.

According to him, attempts to overwhelm security agencies with simultaneous assaults “require inside knowledge, logistics and guidance”.

While describing the attacks recorded as far beyond ordinary bush-level improvisation, Oladejo also criticised some opposition voices, whom he accused of amplifying terrorist propaganda.

“Some politicians now act like unofficial spokesmen for terrorists, repeating their narratives and dampening national morale,” he alleged.

The spokesman said those involved in sabotaging national security would be exposed.

“Your game is up. Your betrayal is noted. Your network will be exposed,” he warned.

While commending the military for their resilience, he said: “Our Armed Forces continue to defend our nation with remarkable bravery despite betrayals by a few bad eggs.

Oladejo reaffirmed the Tinibu-led administration’s commitment to defeating terrorism.

“Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the war on terror is no longer a polite engagement. It is a ruthless, intelligence-driven pursuit of terrorists and their collaborators,” he said.

The spokesman expressed confidence that Nigeria would triumph.

“Nigeria will not collapse to fulfil the fantasies of failed politicians or foreign actors. Victory is certain. Nigeria shall prevail,” he added.