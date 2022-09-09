APC, Jandor clash publicly over Sanwo-Olu’s performance

The gubernatorial candidate of the Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adeniran popularly called Jandor, and the chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have both clashed over the performance of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the real estate sector of the state.

While Jandor argued that the governor should resign over the inability to prevent buildings from often collapsing and address some major challenges confronting the state, the Lagos APC argued that it indicated that the opposition candidate and his party were affraid that another defeat awaits them during next year’s elections.

They clashed after the the PDP guber candidate claimed that the governor has not done anything since assuming office to stem the tide of collapse building in the state and that he should resign and leave office immediately.

The comment, meanwhile, attracted the APC to respond, stating that Jandor comment through his media aide, Gbenga Ogunleye, portrayed him as one that does not have a wide knowledge of activities within the real estate.

Responding to Jandor’s request, the Lagos APC Spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, in a statement made available to newsmen, described the PDP governorship candidate’s comment childish.

He noted that there is no society globally that was immune to disaster but what has set nations apart is the response from the government to the victims and the issues that resulted to the accident.

Oladejo warned the opposition to stop gloating over the misfortune of the people they seek to govern, as the state prepares for next year’s election.

According to the statement, the childish call for the resignation of the governor is, to put it mildly, in bad taste . It reflects the palpable fear of the opposition of the imminent characteristic defeat during the coming elections.

“While no society anywhere in the world is immuned to disasters, the ultimate remains the response of the leadership. The response of the state government to emergencies has attracted applause from discerning Lagosians, who are convinced that the government remains committed to all that will make life more meaningful and abundant for its citizens. The opposition should not gloat over the misfortune of the people they seek to govern.

“While we , as a responsible and responsive government empathize with the victims of the incident, we do not lack the political will to be decisive according to the rules of law.

“The Lagos State government has not hesitated to investigate the cause of such incidents and wield the big stick where necessary.

While there may still be a few bad eggs in the sector who continue to circumvent the system, we remain committed to its complete sanitation.

“It is unacceptable, devilish, and uncivilized for the PDP to celebrate the incident and dance on the grave of the victims in the name of politics. Lagos State Government remains resolutely committed to the protection of lives and property of all Lagosians. We will continue to do our utmost as the regulatory body for all manner of construction while we all as citizens also have a duty to comply with all rules and regulations”.

Earlier, Jandor stressed that the collapsed seven-storey building could have been prevented if the incumbent administration had been proactive in monitoring and enforcement in the state.

He noted that the increase in “avoidable deaths” due to building collapse in the “Centre of Excellence is quite worrisome, saddening and disheartening.”

The PDP guber candidate noted that aside from the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako, that resigned, the governor should also do same and save the state of further mal-administration.

“The admittance of the government that the building had no relevant building approvals indicated yet again, the cluelessness of a Governor who never prepared to govern, but brought by a godfather who has always been compensating his lieutenants with the governance of Lagos.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu has failed (the) entire Lagosians, not only the victims of this current incident and the over 100 people who died in about 47 cases of building collapse between 2019 to date in the state.

“The Governor’s failure to ensure due diligence on the governance process by engagement of competent personnel established his culpability.”

