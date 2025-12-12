APC issues membership card to Fubara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally endorced the induction of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara into the party following his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC presented a certificate of membership to Fubara stating that the move proves the Governor’s alignment with President Bola Tinubu’ Renewed Hope Agenda for development and growth of the state.

During the event held at the State House in Port Hacourt on Friday, the state chairman, Tony Okocha, ” I was called up by the Chairman of our great party and given the mandate to visit you and make a presentation of our membership card to you as a prelude to the official reception

“I think on the day you spoke to Nigerians, I also was at the side of my television listening, and I was comfortable with all the reasons you adduced for which you made your decision to be part of Mr President’s political party.”

In response, Fubara stressed the need for Rivers State to align with the federal government, saying, “So, I took this decision as my return favour, my own clearing the bush to ensure that his reelection come 2027 will be easy and smooth in this state.

“Let me thank the National Executive, the State Chairman representing the National Chairman, I want to assure you that we will do everything to keep APC as the main and active progressive party in Rivers State.

“We have a task ahead. To preach the news of Mr President. To soften every strongman in this state and to make sure that at the end it would be a smooth sail in Rivers State.”

Fubara also promised to take all necessary steps to strengthen APC in Rivers, assuring that every need of the party and its executives would be his responsibility.