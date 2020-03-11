APC inaugurates five-man committee on Lagos council boss, lawmakers face-off

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

In a bid to restore peace and harmonious relationship in Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a five-man committee to address reasons for the face-off between the executive and legislatures.

The five-man committee was inaugurated after the executive chairman, Jumoke Ademehin, shrugged off the impeachment claim by the legislatures led by the council, Wasiu Agbaje, claiming that the notice served on her lack merit.

Inauguration of the five-man committee was approved after a six-hour meeting conveyed by APC leaders in the council, appealing to both parties to sheath their sword for benefit of Ikorodu West development.

In a statement signed by one Bishop Odusoga on behalf of Ikorodu West LCDA Leaders, the leaders directed that the impeachment notice be disregarded and asked lawmakers and the chairman to embrace APC internal resolution mechanism.

“In order for peace to reign, a five-man committee consisting of eminent and trusted Leaders of repute was constituted to examine and proffer settlement for the grievances and reconcile parties to the dispute.

“The Leaders appealed to both the Chairman and the Councillors to cooperate with the Committee and endeavour to work in harmony particularly since the grievances were according to the legislative arm aimed at providing efficient and qualitative service delivery to residents and members of Ikorodu West LCDA” the statement added.