APC inaugurates Ambode, Dogara, Bankole, 58 others as strategy committee members

In preparation for 2023 general election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a 61-man contact and strategy committee to map out strategies and prepare grounds for the party’s actualisation of becoming the largest political platform in Africa.
Some members of the committee were Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Aminu Masari of Katsina, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, David Umahi of Ebonyi and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.
Others include the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and two former Speakers of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and Yakubu Dogara, and others.
The committee was inaugurated on Tuesday in Abuja by Yobe State Governor, and Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Mai Mala Buni.
Buni said that the committee would be chaired Jigawa Governor, Mohammed Badaru, and as he explained that the party decided to set up a high-powered committee to further serve as a measure to map out strategies and prepare grounds for the party ahead of the election.
The chairman added that the committee would assist APC to rebuild and reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The governor said, “The constitution of the Strategy and Contact committee, therefore, is to consolidate the achievements we are making in building a strong party with a solid structure that would accomplish APC to stand the test of time.
“Our vision is to provide a wheel that will drive the party to go beyond 6th, 7th, and even 8th terms of office to effectively implement the party manifesto, improve the lives of Nigerians and, to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.
“This committee is therefore very key to our process of transition towards successful congresses and national convention and, to establish a very solid, reputable, and reliable future for the party.
SEE FULL LIST OF COMMITTEE MEMBERS
1. H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar – Chairman
2. H.E. (Sen.) Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege – Member
3. H.E. Alh. Yahaya Bello – Member
4. H.E. Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum – Member
5. H.E. Alh. Inuwa Yahaya – Member
6. H.E. Engr. Abdullahi Sule – Member
7. H.E. (Hon) Aminu Bello Masari – Member
8. H.E. Simon Bako Lalong – Member
9. H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Member
10. H.E. Dapo Abiodun – Member
11. H.E. (Sen.) Hope Uzodinma – Member
12. H.E. David Nweze Umahi – Member
13. H.E. Alh. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje – Member
14. H.E. (Sen.) Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako – Member
15. H.E. (Sen.) Mohammed Danjuma Goje – Member
16. H.E (Sen.) Kashim Shettima – Member
17. H.E. (Sen.) Ibikunle Amosun – Member
18. H.E. (Sen.) Mohammed Umar Jibrilla – Member
19. H.E. Timipre Sylva – Member
20. H.E. Rauf Aregbesola – Member
21. H.E. (Dr) Chris Ngige – Member
22. H.E. (Sen) George Akume – Member
23. Abubakar Malami, SAN – Member
24. Hajia Sadiya Umar Faruq – Member
25. Mallam Adamu Adamu – Member
26. H.E. Akinwunmi Ambode – Member
27. H.E. Mohammed A. Abubakar – Member
28. H.E. (Sen.) Mohammed Adamu Aliero – Member
29. H.E. Gbenga Daniel – Member
30. H.E. Sullivan Chime – Member
31. H.E. (Sen.) Iyiola Omisore – Member
32. H.E. Mamadu Aliyu Shinkafi – Member
33. H.E. Saidu Dakingari – Member
34. Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole – Member
35. Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara – Member
36. Sen. Julius Ali Ucha – Member
37. Sen. Ganiyu Solomon – Member
38. Sen. Margaret Okadigbo – Member
39. Sen. Jibrin Wowo – Member
40. Sen. Anthony Oduma Agbo – Member
41. Sen. Robert Ajayi Boroffice – Member
42. Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa – Member
43. Sen. Khairat Gwadabe – Member
44. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha – Member
45. Hon. Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila – Member
46. Hon. Usman Mohammed – Member
47. Mallam Nuhu Ribadu – Member
48. Hon. Abubakar Lado Suleja – Member
49. Hon. Makinde Peter Abiola – Member
50. Hon. Blessing David Onuoha – Member
51. Alh. Kashim Imam – Member
52. Mrs. Mimi Drubibi Adzape – Member
53. Olorugun Emerhor Ortega – Member
54. Obong Umana Okon Umana – Member
55. Prince B.B Apugo – Member
56. Chief Ify Ugo Okoye – Member
57. Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa – Member
58. Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman – Member
59. Princess (Hon) Miriam Onuoha – Member
60. Ideato C. Ideato Okoli – Member
61. Dr. Ikechi Emenike – Secretary