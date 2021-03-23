APC inaugurates Ambode, Dogara, Bankole, 58 others as strategy committee members

In preparation for 2023 general election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a 61-man contact and strategy committee to map out strategies and prepare grounds for the party’s actualisation of becoming the largest political platform in Africa.

Some members of the committee were Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Aminu Masari of Katsina, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, David Umahi of Ebonyi and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.

Others include the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and two former Speakers of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and Yakubu Dogara, and others.

The committee was inaugurated on Tuesday in Abuja by Yobe State Governor, and Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Mai Mala Buni.

Buni said that the committee would be chaired Jigawa Governor, Mohammed Badaru, and as he explained that the party decided to set up a high-powered committee to further serve as a measure to map out strategies and prepare grounds for the party ahead of the election.

The chairman added that the committee would assist APC to rebuild and reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor said, “The constitution of the Strategy and Contact committee, therefore, is to consolidate the achievements we are making in building a strong party with a solid structure that would accomplish APC to stand the test of time.

“Our vision is to provide a wheel that will drive the party to go beyond 6th, 7th, and even 8th terms of office to effectively implement the party manifesto, improve the lives of Nigerians and, to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

“This committee is therefore very key to our process of transition towards successful congresses and national convention and, to establish a very solid, reputable, and reliable future for the party.

SEE FULL LIST OF COMMITTEE MEMBERS

1. H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar – Chairman

2. H.E. (Sen.) Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege – Member

3. H.E. Alh. Yahaya Bello – Member

4. H.E. Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum – Member

5. H.E. Alh. Inuwa Yahaya – Member

6. H.E. Engr. Abdullahi Sule – Member

7. H.E. (Hon) Aminu Bello Masari – Member

8. H.E. Simon Bako Lalong – Member

9. H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Member

10. H.E. Dapo Abiodun – Member

11. H.E. (Sen.) Hope Uzodinma – Member

12. H.E. David Nweze Umahi – Member

13. H.E. Alh. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje – Member

14. H.E. (Sen.) Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako – Member

15. H.E. (Sen.) Mohammed Danjuma Goje – Member

16. H.E (Sen.) Kashim Shettima – Member

17. H.E. (Sen.) Ibikunle Amosun – Member

18. H.E. (Sen.) Mohammed Umar Jibrilla – Member

19. H.E. Timipre Sylva – Member

20. H.E. Rauf Aregbesola – Member

21. H.E. (Dr) Chris Ngige – Member

22. H.E. (Sen) George Akume – Member

23. Abubakar Malami, SAN – Member

24. Hajia Sadiya Umar Faruq – Member

25. Mallam Adamu Adamu – Member

26. H.E. Akinwunmi Ambode – Member

27. H.E. Mohammed A. Abubakar – Member

28. H.E. (Sen.) Mohammed Adamu Aliero – Member

29. H.E. Gbenga Daniel – Member

30. H.E. Sullivan Chime – Member

31. H.E. (Sen.) Iyiola Omisore – Member

32. H.E. Mamadu Aliyu Shinkafi – Member

33. H.E. Saidu Dakingari – Member

34. Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole – Member

35. Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara – Member

36. Sen. Julius Ali Ucha – Member

37. Sen. Ganiyu Solomon – Member

38. Sen. Margaret Okadigbo – Member

39. Sen. Jibrin Wowo – Member

40. Sen. Anthony Oduma Agbo – Member

41. Sen. Robert Ajayi Boroffice – Member

42. Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa – Member

43. Sen. Khairat Gwadabe – Member

44. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha – Member

45. Hon. Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila – Member

46. Hon. Usman Mohammed – Member

47. Mallam Nuhu Ribadu – Member

48. Hon. Abubakar Lado Suleja – Member

49. Hon. Makinde Peter Abiola – Member

50. Hon. Blessing David Onuoha – Member

51. Alh. Kashim Imam – Member

52. Mrs. Mimi Drubibi Adzape – Member

53. Olorugun Emerhor Ortega – Member

54. Obong Umana Okon Umana – Member

55. Prince B.B Apugo – Member

56. Chief Ify Ugo Okoye – Member

57. Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa – Member

58. Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman – Member

59. Princess (Hon) Miriam Onuoha – Member

60. Ideato C. Ideato Okoli – Member

61. Dr. Ikechi Emenike – Secretary