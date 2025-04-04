APC guber aspirant withdraws from Anambra primary election

A contender in the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary in Anambra state, Chukwuma Umeoji, has withdrawn his candidacy 24 hours before the election is scheduled to kickoff.

Umeoji announced his withdrawal from the elections to the APC, stating that the decision was made in good faith following consultations with his supporters across the state.

The APC, through National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, confirmed Umeoji’s withdrawal from the election on Friday.

He said, “Our great Party thanks the Rt. Hon. Umeoji for his aspiration and dedicated support.”

Morka also acknowlwedged Umeoji’s contributions to the development party both in Anambra and the country at large.

Looking ahead, the party expressed optimism about Umeoji’s future involvement, urging him to do all in his power to support and work for the victory of the eventual APC candidate in the November 2025 election.

Morka noted that the party views the withdrawal of Umeoji as an opportunity for continued collaboration toward a successful campaign in 2025.