APC Govs justify zoning arrangements, other adjustments before convention

The controversies surrounding the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention as well as which zones in the country produce candidates that occupy different positions on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has been put to rest by Governors on the party’s platform, declaring their support for date approved for the gathering as well as justifying the zoning arrangement adopted.

The governors said that the decision to allow the national convention to hold as approved by the Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was due to the assurance that all crises in the states have been resolved among members.

According to the governors, the positions on the NWC have also been zoned between the northern and southern regions, in order to allow every member of the APC to have equal rights within the party and ensure that none of the regions consider a certain position as their right.

The forum noted that they have agreed that the positions that were occupied at the NWC in the last eight years from one region cannot be retained and rather the position leaves for the other region and the other way round.

The governors under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum justified their decision on zoning on Tuesday after they held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, to disclose their stance on the convention and other developments within the APC.

El-Rufai said the party has agreed to swap the current vacant positions in the NWC between the Northern and Southern parts of the country ahead of March 26 national convention.

By implication, the chairmanship position, which has been held by former Governors John Odigie-Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State from the South will now go to the North.

The Kaduna governor said, “We have agreed on a zoning formula for all the six geopolitical zones and essentially, we swapped. Northern zones will take positions that Southern zones had in the last eight years and vice versa.

“So, it’s a very simple, equitable, and fair formula. We will now go back and consult at the zonal level, and look at the positions that are available and the process of the convention preparation will start in earnest. So by the grace of God on the 26th of March, we will have done a national convention”, he added.

Earlier, the chairman of the forum, Bagudu, said: “There were differences among [APC] Governors over the timing of the Convention. This is what the media called ‘divided governors’.

“There’s no way you can have 22 Governors agreeing on every issue. You can have differences, but to call it division is taking it too far.

“But after our meeting last night and our briefing with PMB today, we are all on the same page. We have agreed on a simple, equitable, and fair zoning formula for all geopolitical zones. By God’s grace by March 26 we will hold the APC national convention.

“Let there be no doubt that the Progressive Governors are United in our resolve to ensure that the Peoples Destruction Party doesn’t come back to power.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

