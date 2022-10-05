APC Govs, Adamu, others meet over Tinubu’s campaign list

Following the rancour that had trailed the Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) list, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, State Governors and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) were reported to be meeting behind closed doors to address concerns raised by members over allotment of position on the list.

Some of the governors in attendance at the meeting holding behind-closed-doors include that of Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Jigawa governor, Abubakar Badaru.

Others present at the meeting were on Wednesday in Abuja were Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, his Niger and Nasarawa counterparts, Sani Bello and Abdullahi Sule, and former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

