APC governors forum DG resigns over convention crisis

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of its convention has further deepened after the Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), a platform for state governors’ from the party, Salihu Lukman, has resigned from his position.

Lukman, as gathered, submitted his resignation letter to the Chairman of the Forum and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, and indicated reasons for his actions.

Although details of the letter were yet to be made public, sources said that Lukman’s action was due to the controversies that had been rocking the party which has also crept into the activities of the forum.

His resignation came barely 24 hours after the governors met in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and insisted that the APC national convention must be held in February to avoid crisis within the party.

During the meeting held at the Kebbi Governors Lodge yesterday, they were said to have discussed extensively on the convention and passed a vote of confidence of the chairman Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Yobe governor, Mai Mala Buni-led committee.

Before his resignation, Lukman had been vocal about his stance on the national convention, warning the caretaker committee against the further delay of the national convention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

