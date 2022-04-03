APC Germany demands arrest, prosecution of Kaduna train attackers

As a way to end the spate of banditry and other criminalities across Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Germany chapter, has asked the security agencies to urgently go after the bandits that attacked the Kaduna bound train, arrest and prosecute them in accordance with the law.

The party chapter said that the arrest and prosecution as stipulated by the 1999 constitution would give families and loved ones of those that died during the ill-fated train attack a sense of closure and would prevent further attacks on public infrastructures.

APC Germany made the demands in a condolence message to families of the eight passengers that were killed during the attack and others that sustained varying degrees of injuries after being shot by their bandits.

The Chairman, APC Germany caretaker committee, Jide Fashakin, in a statement released yesterday, urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts towards boosting security across the country.

While praying for the speedy recovery of passengers still on admission at different hospitals, Fashakin noted that the roads, rail lines, bridges, schools, and other infrastructures being constructed by the administration would not serve the desired purpose when citizens could not be guaranteed their safety.

The statement reads: “By now we hope the government is at the top of the situation to stem these insecurities across the nation. The roads, rail lines, bridges, schools, and other infrastructures will not be meaningful if the lives and properties that the government swore to protect are not secured. “We urged the government to do all it can to bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face the full wrath of the law. This will not bring back the dead but it gives the families and loved ones of those lost a sense of closure. “We hope our country can rise above this challenge and other issues she is confronted with to become safer and prosperous”, it added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

