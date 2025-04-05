APC former spokesman dies after prolonged sickness in UK

A former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a journalist, Tunde Oladunjoye, has been confirmed dead after protracted ailments in the United Kingdom (UK).

It was learnt that the former spokesperson for the APC had been in the UK with the aim to win the battle against the ailment but was pronounced dead by medical experts after all efforts proved abortive.

The demise of former journalist was confirmed yesterday to newsmen by wife and children, to stop speculations on the health of the deceased.

It would be recalled that Oladunjoye was born in Ijebu-Ife, Ogun State, and was a seasoned media professional. He studied Mass Communication at Ogun State Polytechnic (now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic), and furthered his training at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism. He also received professional training abroad in public affairs and strategic communication.

Over the course of his career, he held various public and political roles, including serving as Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area under the administration of former Governor Gbenga Daniel. He also contested as deputy governorship candidate alongside retired General Tunji Olurin in a previous Ogun State election.

Until his death, Oladunjoye was a board member of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and was widely recognized for his articulate and passionate contributions within the APC.

His passing marks the loss of a prominent voice in Nigerian politics and public service.