The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that the party would be holding its national convention to elect principal officers and candidates for various political offices on February 26.

The party’s Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, announced the date on Tuesday while speaking at the Progressives Women Congress (PWC) held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Details shortly…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook