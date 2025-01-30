APC faults Zamfara lawmakers for declaring minority leader’s vacant

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly criticized the Zamfara State lawmakers for declaring the seat of its Minority Leader, Aliyu Ango-Kagara (APC-Talata Mafara South), vacant.

The party’s spokesperson in Zamfara, Yusuf Idris, described the lawmakers’ decision as an abuse of power and an orchestrated attempt to suppress opposition voices within the legislature.

Yusuf said it was a targeted move to eliminate the APC from the state assembly while noting that the decision to declare the minority leader’s seat vacant is purely political and aimed at silencing opposition lawmakers.

The APC also accused the assembly of systematically clamping down on opposition members, citing the suspension of eight legislators in January 2024 as part of the trend.

The party warned that it may take legal action against the assembly, asserting that the move infringes on the rights of its members.

“If necessary, we will challenge this decision in court to ensure justice and seek redress,” Yusuf declared.

The APC further stressed that any disciplinary measures against lawmakers must be carried out lawfully and in line with the principles of fair hearing, rather than through arbitrary actions by the assembly’s leadership.