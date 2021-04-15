APC faults PDP on Twitter’s Nigeria snub claim, justifies decision

The All Progressives Congress has risen in defence of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration policies, saying decision by Twitter to locate its Africa headquarters in Ghana was purely a business decision and not influenced by Federal Government running of the country.

The ruling party explained that despite Twitter decision to cites its office in Ghana, Nigeria remains the destination of choice for investors across the African continent with biggest economy.

The APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, said that it was surprising that the opposition party could gloat over a private business company decision and bring the country to disrepute among committe of nations with the party misinterpretation.

Through a statement on Thursday by the committee’s National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, said that Twitter holds an exclusive right as a company with interest to locate its business anywhere, adding that the decision was not connected to Nigerian government policies.

According to him, our response to Twitter’s decision to cite its African operations in Ghana is simple. The decision or rationale of private concerns, particularly businesses on where to cite their operations are their exclusive preserve and it is a no issue!

“However, for the PDP that mocks the country and its citizens over what it celebrates as missed ‘business prospects’, such political party does not mean well for the country and should definitely not be considered as a governance option. It is exhausting and depressing highlighting PDP’s ignominious past. The APC will rather consolidate and focus on how Nigeria is finally getting it right under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“How come what the PDP terms the present ‘misrule’ did not stop multinational technology companies, Facebook and Google, from opening offices in Nigeria? Neither did it stop the world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and multinational food manufacturing giants, Kellogg’s, from establishing their multi-billion naira brewery and factory (respectively) in Nigeria.”

The ruling party further stated that despite the uncertainties over the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria earned $2.6bn of the global volume of Foreign Direct Investment, surpassing a major competition, South Africa ($2.5bn), according to the latest 2020 United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s Investment Trends Monitor.

“Nigeria’s current status as Africa’s largest economy was achieved under the President Buhari-led APC administration and our industrious citizens are the ultimate beneficiaries.

“Nigeria is doing a lot through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, which was set up by this administration to remove bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria, and the ongoing implementation of Economic Recovery and Growth Plan. Nigeria is on the right trajectory and the PDP cannot wish away these solid achievements.

“Finally, we use this opportunity to remind Twitter and other frontline social media platforms of their important responsibilities to curb fake news, disinformation and hate speech. In the last US presidential election, the proactive roles played by social media operators in checking fake news and divisive rhetoric is a solid pointer to how proper social media usage ultimately benefits society. We expect no less in Nigeria from social media operators,” the ruling party added.