APC faults Okorocha’s suspension, NWC constitution

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to disregard a letter purportedly suspending former Imo State Governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, from the party as fake.

The party described the said letter as fake and the handiwork of fifth columnists who were prepared to cause crisis within the party following its wide acceptance by Nigerians.

The party’s National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, through a statement, described the letter as fake and the handiwork of fifth columnists who were prepared to cause crisis within the party.

According to him, it has come to the attention of the APC National Secretariat that a fake letter of a purported suspension of Sen. Rochas Okorocha from the party is circulating in the public space.

“Fifth columnists and forgers have obviously taken advantage of the unfortunate and recent leaks of our official correspondence with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). They now `copy and paste` forged signatures of the CECPC Chairman, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, and Secretary on equally fake letters,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe said that the APC did not currently have a National Working Committee (NWC) as stated in the fake letter, adding that the party had the CECPC which had been saddled with the mandate to reposition, unite and strengthen it.

The APC scribe called on the discerning public to be wary of fifth columnists and jobbers relentlessly scheming to use every opportunity to stoke crisis in the party and polity through fake news.

He also urged the media to always rely on its well-known and official communication and publicity channels to get accurate information on the activities of the party.

Akpanudoedehe advised Nigerians to discountenance the fake letter, stressing that it was the figment of the imagination of fifth columnists.

It would be recalled that the APC reportedly imposed an indefinite suspension on the senator, for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities across Nigeria and other APC laws discovered to have been contravened by Okorocha.

APC said that the suspension of Okorocha, who currently represents Imo West senatorial district at the Senate, was approved after its National Working Committee (NWC) reviewed recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee set up by the party’s chapter in the state.

Okorocha’s suspension which was made public yesterday came hours after the Imo State Government sealed his College, Rochas Foundation College, in Owerri, the state capital, over alleged conversion of public property into personal use.

